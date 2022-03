BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The snow will start to taper off and become more disorganized in the presence of gusty winds. Temperatures will go from winter, to late spring as we head toward the end of the work week.

MONDAY

MORNING: 31

AFTERNOON: 47

Mostly cloudy

TUESDAY

MORNING: 37

AFTERNOON: 44

Showers north of Buffalo

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 52

Sun and clouds

THURSDAY

MORNING: 40

AFTERNOON: 60

Mostly cloudy

FRIDAY

MORNING: 42

AFTERNOON: 58

PM snow showers