Snow continues tonight and returns tomorrow afternoon

Posted at 10:45 PM, Nov 27, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tonight show continues to push into all parts of Western New York. Most areas can expect 1-2 inches with localized heavier snowfall for parts of southern Erie County. A little light snow possible for the southwestern region for Sunday morning. Snow returns more widespread through Sunday afternoon bringing 1-2 inches to most of the area. Heavier amounts expected for areas south where the Winter Weather Advisory will take place. Heavier bands of snow in Chautauqua Co. can bring 4-8 inches. Cattaraugus and Southern Erie can expect 3-5 inches. Warren and McKean could see 2-4 inches. Later Sunday night snow will become lighter. Expect scattered snow showers for the Monday morning commute.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Light snow south, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Scattered snow, mid 30s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Light snow showers, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Chance snow showers, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Wintry mix, upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, lower 30s.
AFTERNOON: Chance rain showers, lower 40s.

