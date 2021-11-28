Snow continues tonight and returns tomorrow afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tonight show continues to push into all parts of Western New York. Most areas can expect 1-2 inches with localized heavier snowfall for parts of southern Erie County. A little light snow possible for the southwestern region for Sunday morning. Snow returns more widespread through Sunday afternoon bringing 1-2 inches to most of the area. Heavier amounts expected for areas south where the Winter Weather Advisory will take place. Heavier bands of snow in Chautauqua Co. can bring 4-8 inches. Cattaraugus and Southern Erie can expect 3-5 inches. Warren and McKean could see 2-4 inches. Later Sunday night snow will become lighter. Expect scattered snow showers for the Monday morning commute.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Light snow south, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered snow, mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Light snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Chance snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Wintry mix, upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, lower 30s.

AFTERNOON: Chance rain showers, lower 40s.

