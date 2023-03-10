Winter Storm Warning for Chautauqua County from 9am today through 7am Saturday for 6-11" of snow.

Winter Weather Advisory for the rest of WNY through Saturday morning for 4-7" of snow.

Snow arrives later this morning and continues through Saturday morning. All of WNY will receive several inches of snow with highest amounts of snow expected along the Chautauqua Ridge. The morning commute today will be fine with snow and breezy conditions for the afternoon commute.

Snow will end Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon. Mostly cloudy again on Sunday with snow returning on Monday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow arrives later this morning, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

