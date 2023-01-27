Watch Now
Snow and strong winds for the Friday morning commute making for slick roads.

Breezy with snow showers this morning. Cloudy and chilly this afternoon with temperatures holding steady near 30 degrees.
Friday Weather
Posted at 7:12 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 07:12:52-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake effect snow near Buffalo will bring 1 to 3" of snow for the morning commute. The lake band will shift north late this morning and come to an end. Cloudy and cool this afternoon with temperatures near 30 degrees. Breezy with light snow overnight into early Saturday morning. Rain and snow for Sunday with temperatures in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Breezy with snow, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Cloudy and chilly, near 30.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Early flurries, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 20s.

