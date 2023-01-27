Snow and strong winds for the Friday morning commute making for slick roads.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake effect snow near Buffalo will bring 1 to 3" of snow for the morning commute. The lake band will shift north late this morning and come to an end. Cloudy and cool this afternoon with temperatures near 30 degrees. Breezy with light snow overnight into early Saturday morning. Rain and snow for Sunday with temperatures in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Breezy with snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy and chilly, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Early flurries, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 20s.

