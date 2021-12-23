Snow and drizzle return later today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake effect snow showers off of Lake Ontario this morning will impact Orleans County. Expect clouds to increase with a general light snow arriving later this afternoon. Some of the snow could mix with freezing drizzle this evening. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain returning late on Friday. Rain will continue on Saturday with temperatures in the 40s on Christmas.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow to the northeast of Buffalo, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Early showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: A few flurries, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

