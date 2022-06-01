Slight risk for severe storms this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A strong cold front will move through WNY late this afternoon. Showers and storms will develop along this front. Some of the storms later today could be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat with these storms. Best chance for storms will be north of Buffalo later today. Cooler air arrives tonight with lows back in the 50s. Expect high temperatures in the 60s and 70s through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Brief shower, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

