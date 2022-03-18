Sliding into the weekend with a mainly dry and mild Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the last full moon of winter called the worm moon and early this morning will be perfect to see it!

Clouds increase on Friday with highs near 60 degrees. It will be cooler for the N.Towns and Niagara Frontier with rain arriving into the evening. Saturday will be another mild day with scattered rain showers. Temperatures will drop on Sunday with highs back in the 40s with the potential for a morning rain/snow mix before drying out for the St. Patrick's Day Parade along Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 60.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.