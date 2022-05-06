Showers over parts of WNY today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A slow moving area of low pressure will head toward WNY today. The best chance for rain will be across the Southern Tier. Winds will increase later today and it will be breezy and cool overnight. The rain chance will remain with the best chance for rain well south of Buffalo. Clouds linger through early Saturday with sunshine in the afternoon. Sunny skies expect on Mother's Day with highs in the 60s. Expect mostly sunny, dry and mild conditions for WNY next week with highs in the 70s. Highs will approach 80 degrees on Thursday. The last time we hit 80 degrees was on October 11, 2021.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cloudy skies, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Rain south of Buffalo, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

