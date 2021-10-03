Showers on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as a dry weekend will end as a wet one. The overnight sees increasing clouds with temperatures in the 50s feeling a little less chilly than last night. Sunday see showers in the morning, so if you are going to the Bills game, tailgate, etc, you're going to want to have a light water-resistant jacket. Monday is another mild day with rain showers. Temperatures continue to be above normal for the rest of the 7-day

SUNDAY

MORNING: 55

AFTERNOON: 69

Mild with rain showers

MONDAY

MORNING: 63

AFTERNOON: 70

Showers and t-storms

TUESDAY

MORNING: 60

AFTERNOON: 70

Mild and mostly cloudy

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 61

AFTERNOON: 74

Warmer with sun & clouds

THURSDAY

MORNING: 63

AFTERNOON: 74

Warmer with rain showers

