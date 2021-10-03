Showers on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as a dry weekend will end as a wet one. The overnight sees increasing clouds with temperatures in the 50s feeling a little less chilly than last night. Sunday see showers in the morning, so if you are going to the Bills game, tailgate, etc, you're going to want to have a light water-resistant jacket. Monday is another mild day with rain showers. Temperatures continue to be above normal for the rest of the 7-day
SUNDAY
MORNING: 55
AFTERNOON: 69
Mild with rain showers
MONDAY
MORNING: 63
AFTERNOON: 70
Showers and t-storms
TUESDAY
MORNING: 60
AFTERNOON: 70
Mild and mostly cloudy
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 61
AFTERNOON: 74
Warmer with sun & clouds
THURSDAY
MORNING: 63
AFTERNOON: 74
Warmer with rain showers