Showers for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight has increasing clouds, which will make it not as cold as last night, but it will still be cold. Sunday has showers with temperatures in the 60s. Showers from Sunday carry over into Monday morning, however, they become less numerous as we head into the afternoon, becoming spotty in natures. Here comes a warm up for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s! Don't get too excited, however, because the day will not be rain free. The rest of the week levels off in the 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 41

AFTERNOON: 62

Showers

MONDAY

MORNING: 50

AFTERNOON: 56

Spotty showers

TUESDAY

MORNING: 45

AFTERNOON: 68

Warm with pm t-storm

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 51

AFTERNOON: 56

Cooler with scattered showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 39

AFTERNOON: 54

Partly cloudy and cooler

