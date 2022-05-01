Watch
Weather

Actions

Showers for Sunday

Sunday has showers
7 Weather Forecast 7pm Update, Saturday, April 30
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 8:50 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 20:50:07-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight has increasing clouds, which will make it not as cold as last night, but it will still be cold. Sunday has showers with temperatures in the 60s. Showers from Sunday carry over into Monday morning, however, they become less numerous as we head into the afternoon, becoming spotty in natures. Here comes a warm up for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s! Don't get too excited, however, because the day will not be rain free. The rest of the week levels off in the 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: 41
AFTERNOON: 62
Showers

MONDAY
MORNING: 50
AFTERNOON: 56
Spotty showers

TUESDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 68
Warm with pm t-storm

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 51
AFTERNOON: 56
Cooler with scattered showers

THURSDAY
MORNING: 39
AFTERNOON: 54
Partly cloudy and cooler

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018