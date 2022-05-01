Showers for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight has increasing clouds, which will make it not as cold as last night, but it will still be cold. Sunday has showers with temperatures in the 60s. Showers from Sunday carry over into Monday morning, however, they become less numerous as we head into the afternoon, becoming spotty in natures. Here comes a warm up for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s! Don't get too excited, however, because the day will not be rain free. The rest of the week levels off in the 50s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: 41
AFTERNOON: 62
Showers
MONDAY
MORNING: 50
AFTERNOON: 56
Spotty showers
TUESDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 68
Warm with pm t-storm
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 51
AFTERNOON: 56
Cooler with scattered showers
THURSDAY
MORNING: 39
AFTERNOON: 54
Partly cloudy and cooler