Showers and thunderstorms possible tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tonight we'll continue to see a potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms move through the area. Skies clearing for the Monday morning commute but a few clouds return through the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s. We'll see more sunshine for the bulk of the workweek.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy. Upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sunny skies. Mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny. Lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny. Lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny skies. Lower 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sunny. Lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny skies. Lower 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 70s.

AFTERNOON: Chance for showers. Mid 80s.

