Showers and thunderstorms possible tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tonight we'll continue to see a potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms move through the area. Skies clearing for the Monday morning commute but a few clouds return through the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s. We'll see more sunshine for the bulk of the workweek.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny. Mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy. Upper 60s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Sunny skies. Mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny. Lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny. Lower 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny skies. Lower 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Sunny. Lower 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny skies. Lower 80s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 70s.
AFTERNOON: Chance for showers. Mid 80s.