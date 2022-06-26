Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Showers and thunderstorms possible tonight

Showers and thunderstorms possible tonight
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
WKBW
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 5:14 PM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 17:14:53-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tonight we'll continue to see a potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms move through the area. Skies clearing for the Monday morning commute but a few clouds return through the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s. We'll see more sunshine for the bulk of the workweek.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny. Mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy. Upper 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sunny skies. Mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny. Lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny. Lower 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny skies. Lower 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sunny. Lower 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny skies. Lower 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 70s.
AFTERNOON: Chance for showers. Mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018