Showers and storms to start your Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Severe Thunderstorm WARNING until 7:45am for Erie, Western Wyoming and SW Genesee Counties.

Severe Thunderstorm WARNING until 8:15am for Wyoming County, Southern Genesee County, and Northern Allegany County.

Heat Advisory for All of WNY until 8pm today. Heat index values will be close to 100 degress this afternoon.

Showers and strong to severe storms will move through WNY during the morning commute. Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated storm or two this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers and storms to start your day.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated storms. 85-90 degrees.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Warm and muggy. Mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, hot and humid with sctd. storms. 85-90 degrees.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and humid. Mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers. Mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Early showers and much cooler. Near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear and comfortable. Near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and mild. Near 80.

