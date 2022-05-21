Watch
Multiple alerts for WNY and PA

Strong to severe thunderstorms tonight
7 Weather Forecast, 6pm Update, Saturday, May 21
Posted at 7:06 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 19:43:02-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and McKean Counties until Sunday at 1am. Thunderstorms have the potential to be strong to severe with main threats being gusty winds, heavy downpours, and hail.

Thunderstorms that could be strong to severe continue into tonight The storms will subside around midnight. We won't be rain-free, however. Sunday starts wet with the warmest temperatures in the beginning of the day. A cold front sweeps through and brings temperatures into the 50s and 60s, but it will also usher in drier and breezy conditions. Temperatures stay cool into Monday. We have a couple dry days on hand until the mid-week.

SUNDAY
MORNING: 60
AFTERNOON: 66
Rain with falling temps, then breezy and drying out

MONDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 60
Mostly cloudy and cooler

TUESDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 70
Getting warmer with mostly cloudy skies

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 57
AFTERNOON: 73
Getting warmer with pm showers

THURSDAY
MORNING: 64
AFTERNOON: 74
Warmer with scattered thunderstorms

