BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front approaching WNY tonight will bring scattered showers and t-storms to the region. The best chance for severe storms will be across the southern tier and the Genesee valley with the potential for damaging wind gusts, hail and localized flooding from heavy downpours. Drier, more refreshing air arrives Monday.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Severe T-Storm WATCH for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, McKean, Potter counties until 10pm. Damaging wind gusts up to 60mph, hail and localized flooding are possible. Elsewhere, expect a muggy, windy night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Monday:

Showers ending early. Becoming partly sunny and less humid with highs in the mid 70s

Tuesday:

Sunny and Pleasant High: upper 70s.

Wednesday

Sunshine early. Chance of showers late. High: near 80

