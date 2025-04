A strong cold front will push through Western New York on Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of WNY in an Enhanced Risk for Severe Storms tomorrow.

The main storm threat on Tuesday will be damaging winds, but large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

The best chance for severe storms will be from 3 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

