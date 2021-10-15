Severe storms possible this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers are likely this morning, with severe storms arriving this afternoon. Best chance for severe weather will be 3 to 9pm. Main threat will be damaging winds, but large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Best chance for a tornado will be across the Southern Tier. The rain continues through the weekend with heavier showers Saturday morning. It will be cooler this weekend with highs in the 60s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and storms likely, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Showers and thundershowers, low 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

