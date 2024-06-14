Severe storms forecast in the Great Plains and Midwest Thursday night

Severe thunderstorms were forecast to stretch over parts of the Great Plains and Midwest on Thursday night.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said severe storms were possible "from parts of the central and southern Great Plains into the Midwest," which would be capable of producing large hail, strong winds and possible tornadoes.

Storms were forecast from northern Missouri into west-central Illinois. Conditions were forecast to support very large hail and possible tornado activity.

Across the Great Plains, storms were forecast to possibly produce large hail and wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour.

The most significant risk of storms was forecast to be over population centers including Kansas City and Topeka, Kansas and Peoria, Illinois. An area of slight risk extended from Amarillo, Texas to Springfield, Illinois.