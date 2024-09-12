September sky offers lunar surprises: Supermoon & Lunar Eclipse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The September Sky is full of lunar surprises including a SuperMoon and a rare partial lunar eclipse happening at the same time.

On September 17th, the Full Harvest or Corn Moon will come into view, and this will mark our second Supermoon of the year.

And at the same time, a rare partial lunar eclipse will happen.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth comes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the moon.

Here's the eclipse timeline: The first and last stages, called the penumbral eclipse, are not as dramatic and may appear dim because they involve the faint outer part of the Earth's shadow cast across the moon's surface.

However, the most visible time will begin at 10:12 pm and end at 11:15 pm.

What makes this partial lunar eclipse extra special is that it lines up with our second supermoon of the year.

Supermoons are typically up to 30% brighter and 14% bigger than your traditional full moon, and they only happen a few times a year. It will be visible for three days this month.

There are two more Supermoons coming up in October and November of this year.

A full lunar eclipse is scheduled on Thursday March 13th of 2025.

