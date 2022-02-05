Seasonable Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another cold night as Sunday begins in the single digits and wind chill values drop between -5 and -10. A nice rebound in temperatures for the afternoon though as highs rise just above freezing with sunshine and southerly winds. The week starts off with snow showers. Temperatures remain around the seasonable mark for the majority of the week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 3

AFTERNOON: 30

Mostly sunny and seasonable

MONDAY

MORNING: 25

AFTERNOON: 36

Seasonable with snow showers

TUESDAY

MORNING: 23

AFTERNOON: 27

Cloudy and cold

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 20

AFTERNOON: 37

PM wintry mix

THURSDAY

MORNING: 31

AFTERNOON: 32

Snow showers

