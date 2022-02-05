Seasonable Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another cold night as Sunday begins in the single digits and wind chill values drop between -5 and -10. A nice rebound in temperatures for the afternoon though as highs rise just above freezing with sunshine and southerly winds. The week starts off with snow showers. Temperatures remain around the seasonable mark for the majority of the week.
SUNDAY
MORNING: 3
AFTERNOON: 30
Mostly sunny and seasonable
MONDAY
MORNING: 25
AFTERNOON: 36
Seasonable with snow showers
TUESDAY
MORNING: 23
AFTERNOON: 27
Cloudy and cold
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 20
AFTERNOON: 37
PM wintry mix
THURSDAY
MORNING: 31
AFTERNOON: 32
Snow showers