Seasonable Sunday

Mostly sunny and seasonable Sunday
7 Weather Forecast 6pm Update, Saturday, February 5
Posted at 6:33 PM, Feb 05, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another cold night as Sunday begins in the single digits and wind chill values drop between -5 and -10. A nice rebound in temperatures for the afternoon though as highs rise just above freezing with sunshine and southerly winds. The week starts off with snow showers. Temperatures remain around the seasonable mark for the majority of the week.

SUNDAY
MORNING: 3
AFTERNOON: 30
Mostly sunny and seasonable

MONDAY
MORNING: 25
AFTERNOON: 36
Seasonable with snow showers

TUESDAY
MORNING: 23
AFTERNOON: 27
Cloudy and cold

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 20
AFTERNOON: 37
PM wintry mix

THURSDAY
MORNING: 31
AFTERNOON: 32
Snow showers

