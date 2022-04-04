Watch
Seasonable and mostly cloudy Monday

Warm-up with showers mid-week
7 Weather 6am Update, Monday, April 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The work week starts off quiet and seasonable with gray skies and temps in the 40s. Tuesday is another quiet day in the upper 50s. Midweek is warm and unsettled with temps in the 60s with showers. Friday takes a turn with temperatures dropping into the weekend with a shot of snow showers on Saturday.

MONDAY
MORNING: 31
AFTERNOON: 48
Cloudy

TUESDAY
MORNING: 37
AFTERNOON: 58
Cloudy

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 59
Showers

THURSDAY
MORNING: 47
AFTERNOON: 60
Showers

FRIDAY
MORNING: 42
AFTERNOON: 46
AM showers

