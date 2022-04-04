Seasonable and mostly cloudy Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The work week starts off quiet and seasonable with gray skies and temps in the 40s. Tuesday is another quiet day in the upper 50s. Midweek is warm and unsettled with temps in the 60s with showers. Friday takes a turn with temperatures dropping into the weekend with a shot of snow showers on Saturday.
MONDAY
MORNING: 31
AFTERNOON: 48
Cloudy
TUESDAY
MORNING: 37
AFTERNOON: 58
Cloudy
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 59
Showers
THURSDAY
MORNING: 47
AFTERNOON: 60
Showers
FRIDAY
MORNING: 42
AFTERNOON: 46
AM showers