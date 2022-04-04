Seasonable and mostly cloudy Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The work week starts off quiet and seasonable with gray skies and temps in the 40s. Tuesday is another quiet day in the upper 50s. Midweek is warm and unsettled with temps in the 60s with showers. Friday takes a turn with temperatures dropping into the weekend with a shot of snow showers on Saturday.

MONDAY

MORNING: 31

AFTERNOON: 48

Cloudy

TUESDAY

MORNING: 37

AFTERNOON: 58

Cloudy

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 45

AFTERNOON: 59

Showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 47

AFTERNOON: 60

Showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 42

AFTERNOON: 46

AM showers

