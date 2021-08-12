Watch
Sctd. showers and t-showers this morning

Heat Advisory for parts of WNY
Thursday Weather
Posted at 7:14 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 07:14:50-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heat Advisory for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties from 11am to 8pm. Heat index 95 to 100 degrees this afternoon.

Expect a round of showers this morning with a chance for showers and storms again later this afternoon. There is a slight risk for SEVERE storms across the area today. High temperatures this afternoon in the mid 80s.
Showers and thundershowers expected on Friday as a cold front moves through. Expect cooler and less humid air in place for the weekend.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, warm and muggy. Near 80.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated storms. Mid 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Near 70.
AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. showers and t-showers. Low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy and cooler. Near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear. Near 60
AFTERNOON: Sunny and pleasant. High 77.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Low 80s.

