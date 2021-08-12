Sctd. showers and t-showers this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heat Advisory for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties from 11am to 8pm. Heat index 95 to 100 degrees this afternoon.

Expect a round of showers this morning with a chance for showers and storms again later this afternoon. There is a slight risk for SEVERE storms across the area today. High temperatures this afternoon in the mid 80s.

Showers and thundershowers expected on Friday as a cold front moves through. Expect cooler and less humid air in place for the weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, warm and muggy. Near 80.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated storms. Mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. showers and t-showers. Low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and cooler. Near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear. Near 60

AFTERNOON: Sunny and pleasant. High 77.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Low 80s.

