Sctd. showers and t-showers this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heat Advisory for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties from 11am to 8pm. Heat index 95 to 100 degrees this afternoon.
Expect a round of showers this morning with a chance for showers and storms again later this afternoon. There is a slight risk for SEVERE storms across the area today. High temperatures this afternoon in the mid 80s.
Showers and thundershowers expected on Friday as a cold front moves through. Expect cooler and less humid air in place for the weekend.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, warm and muggy. Near 80.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated storms. Mid 80s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Near 70.
AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. showers and t-showers. Low to mid 80s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy and cooler. Near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear. Near 60
AFTERNOON: Sunny and pleasant. High 77.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Low 80s.