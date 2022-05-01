Watch
Weather

Actions

Scattered showers Sunday

Scattered showers for you Sunday
7 Weather Forecast 11pm Update, Saturday, April 30
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 1:58 AM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 01:58:50-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday continues with scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s. Showers from Sunday carry over into Monday however, they become less numerous as we head into the afternoon, becoming spotty in nature. Here comes a warm up for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s! Don't get too excited, however, because the day will not be rain-free. The rest of the week levels off in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: 41
AFTERNOON: 62
Scattered howers

MONDAY
MORNING: 50
AFTERNOON: 56
Spotty showers

TUESDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 68
Warm with pm t-storm

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 51
AFTERNOON: 56
Cooler with scattered showers

THURSDAY
MORNING: 39
AFTERNOON: 54
Partly cloudy and cooler

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018