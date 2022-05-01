Scattered showers Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday continues with scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s. Showers from Sunday carry over into Monday however, they become less numerous as we head into the afternoon, becoming spotty in nature. Here comes a warm up for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s! Don't get too excited, however, because the day will not be rain-free. The rest of the week levels off in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 41

AFTERNOON: 62

Scattered howers

MONDAY

MORNING: 50

AFTERNOON: 56

Spotty showers

TUESDAY

MORNING: 45

AFTERNOON: 68

Warm with pm t-storm

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 51

AFTERNOON: 56

Cooler with scattered showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 39

AFTERNOON: 54

Partly cloudy and cooler