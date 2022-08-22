Watch Now
Scattered showers and thundery downpours continue

The unsettled weather story continues through Tuesday. A clearing sky will follow.
WKBW
Posted at 4:12 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 16:57:19-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A slow-moving area of low pressure will keep our weather unsettled with showers and thundershowers off and on through Tuesday. Some of the rain will be locally heavy with flooding possible. Mostly sunny skies expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

MONDAY
EVENING: Variably cloudy. A few showers and a thundery downpour. 70.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Late clearing, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, upper 70s.

