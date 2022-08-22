Scattered showers and thundery downpours continue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A slow-moving area of low pressure will keep our weather unsettled with showers and thundershowers off and on through Tuesday. Some of the rain will be locally heavy with flooding possible. Mostly sunny skies expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

MONDAY

EVENING: Variably cloudy. A few showers and a thundery downpour. 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Late clearing, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, upper 70s.

