Scattered rain and snow showers Monday and Tuesday with icy conditions Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak cold front will move through Western New York this morning bringing some light rain and snow showers. Skies will clear a bit this afternoon. Winds increase withs scattered rain and snow showers on Tuesday.

Late Wednesday snow will arrive starting south of Buffalo and spreading northward. The snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain into Thursday. The potential for a high impact weather event Thursday morning with significant icing possible.

MONDAY

MORNING: Brief rain and snow showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, near 40.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with rain and snow, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow and freezing rain, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Freezing rain and sleet, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and freezing rain, low 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Much colder, upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with snow showers, ear 20.