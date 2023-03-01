Scattered rain and snow showers late this morning through early afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy with light rain and snow showers this morning. The weather will be quiet on Thursday before the next storm arrives on Friday. Heavy snow mixing with rain and sleet will arrive Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday. Still a lot of uncertainty with snow total for this storm.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Late morning rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow and rain, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

