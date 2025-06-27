Saturday's Ride for Roswell may have you dodging a few drops

(WKBW-TV) BUFFALO, NY — If you're experiencing the 30th anniversary Ride for Roswell with thousands of other fundraisers, volunteers and donors on Saturday, you'll want to know whether or not Mother Nature will be cooperating.

To have you're "best" ride day, you'll want to dress accordingly to prepare for not just higher levels of humidity, but also a few rain showers.

Parking lots open just before sunrise at 5 a.m. There are 17 different start times from 6 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.

It's likely that those who start earlier in that time frame will experience dry weather. Those starting a little later on will be dodging drops. There may even a drenching thundery downpour in the mix too, especially during that latter portion of the race.

The good news is that those showers will not last all day. There will be some dry time later into the race, with even a few sunny intervals.

Happy cycling!