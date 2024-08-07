Remnants from Tropical Storm Debby expected to bring heavy rain to Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The week started with a tornado that brought extensive damage to Buffalo on Monday. The week will end with possible heavy rain from Debby.

Tropical moisture from the remnants of Debby will be heading toward Western New York as we end the week. As of early Wednesday the center of circulation is off the coast of Charleston, South Carolina.

The Tropical Storm will move onshore and start heading toward the northeast on Thursday. Clouds will increase tomorrow and the humidity levels will increase as well.

An isolated shower or thundershower will pop up Thursday afternoon. A steadier rain will arrive early Friday and continue through Friday night.

Models are forecasting 1 to 2 inches of rain for Erie, Niagara, and Chautauqua Counties. 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible east of Buffalo. This heavy rain could cause some flash flooding across the area.

Be weather ready on Friday and if your sump pump isn't working you may want to replace it before this heavy rain arrives.