Remainder of the Final Weekend of July Looking Sunny and Warmer

Temps move into the low to mid 80s Sunday with a bit more humidity
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jul 30, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will continue to build into WNY, allowing for skies to clear tonight and deliver more sunshine on Sunday. Humidity will slowly pick up on Sunday, but it should be a beautiful summer day to close out the month of July. It will be slightly warmer Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to clear. Pleasant. Lows near 60

SUNDAY:
Mostly sunny. Warmer, and a bit more humid. High: low to mid 80s.

MONDAY
Becoming partly sunny, humid with a chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. High: low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY
Sun and clouds. Humid. A few hit or miss showers and t-storms. High: upper 70s

WEDNESDAY
Sunny , warm and humid. High: mid 80s.

