Record warmth and strong winds today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wind Advisory from 9am today through 1am Friday for Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. Winds will gust 40 to 50mph.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. The forecast high is 65 and the record high for today is 64 set in 1984. Expect sctd. showers this afternoon into early this evening. Skies will clear overnight and it will be much cooler. Partly sunny and breezy on Friday with rain, snow, and sleet on Saturday. On Sunday expect a few snow showers south of Buffalo for the first part of the day.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and mild, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Windy with sctd. showers, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Cool breeze, near 40.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Wintry mix, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers south of Buffalo, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

