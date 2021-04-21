Record amount of snow today

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) —Since midnight Buffalo has received 1.8" of snow. This snow total is a new record for April 21st. The old record was 1.3" set in 1934. Expect another 1-3" of snow on top of the 1.8" we've already had. Back on May 7, 1989, we had 7.9" of snow. Snow events of 2" or more are rare this late in the season but they have happened before.