Ready for boating season? Beware of the cold lake temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many of you are anxious to get out on the water as we get closer and closer to boating season. But Western New York’s waterways will still be cold, which is why you need to remember the dangers cold water can pose.

The lakes and rivers in our backyard are natural draws this time of year, as the weather gets warmer. But it’s important to remember that warm air DOES NOT correlate with warm water.

Did you know that the amount of energy required to heat a pound of water a degree is about FIVE TIMES what is needed to heat the same amount of land? This is why it takes so long for our water to warm up.

Right now, the average lake water temperature of Lake Erie is in the middle 40s. If you are accidentally submerged in that caliber of cold water, unconsciousness can occur in as little as 30 minutes, and your expected time to survive in that water can be as little as an hour.

So what can you do to stay safe? Here are the 5 Golden Rules of cold water safety.



First, wear your life jacket. It greatly reduces the chance of sudden drowning due to cold shock and swimming failure.

Second, dress for the water temperature. Wear thermal protection like a wet suit or dry suit so that you don’t experience cold shock if you find yourself in the water.

Third, field test your gear, practicing in conditions and water temperatures like those you’ll be facing.

Fourth, swim test your gear.

And fifth, prepare for the worst, because when bad stuff happens out on the water and you're unprepared to deal with it, you're in trouble.



Remembering these safety measures will keep you and yours safe for the long-awaited boating season!

