Rather cloudy this weekend, but largely cool and dry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The upper level moisture associated with what is left of Ian has been in place since Friday evening. You'll note that the cloud deck will tend to obscure most of the sun throughout the day today. There's even a chance of a bit of spotty light rain in parts of the western and central Southern Tier, including northern PA. The system pulls further south and east Saturday night allowing for some drier air to return from the northeast. This drier air should allow us to at least see some limited breaks of sunshine Sunday. That said, it will be cooler than Saturday on Sunday owing to a northeasterly breeze that freshens in between the area of High pressure to our northwest and what's left of Ian to our southeast. That High brings a return to fair skies early next week, although there is a chance for a bit of light frost again in our southern valleys Monday morning.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 60s.

Today's Forecast is...

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly clear. mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. mid 60s