Rain will be heavy at times today with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Remnants of Nicole will bring heavy rain to Western New York today. Rain will taper off tonight with lows in the 40s. Rain showers return Saturday afternoon with snow showers likely on Sunday. Right now, it looks like 1 to 3" of snow over the higher elevations south of Buffalo by Sunday evening.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain arrives, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Heavy rain, low 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with snow showers, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.