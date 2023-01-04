Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain will be heavy at times this afternoon with minor flooding possible.

Another round of wet weather for your Wednesday
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 7:29 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 07:29:15-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front across Western New York will bring rain to the area and a wide range of temperatures. Expect highs in the 50s across the Southern Tier with low to mid 40s Buffalo and areas to the north. Rain intensity will increase this afternoon with thundershowers possible. Heavy rain will end overnight with lows in the 30s. Spotty rain and snow showers for your Thursday with some minor lake effect snow south of Buffalo on Friday. A few flurries on Saturday with partly sunny skies for the game on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Drizzle and fog, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Heavy rain, mid 40s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Spotty showers, near 40.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Flurries, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow south of Buffalo, mid 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Flurries, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App