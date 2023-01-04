Rain will be heavy at times this afternoon with minor flooding possible.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front across Western New York will bring rain to the area and a wide range of temperatures. Expect highs in the 50s across the Southern Tier with low to mid 40s Buffalo and areas to the north. Rain intensity will increase this afternoon with thundershowers possible. Heavy rain will end overnight with lows in the 30s. Spotty rain and snow showers for your Thursday with some minor lake effect snow south of Buffalo on Friday. A few flurries on Saturday with partly sunny skies for the game on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Drizzle and fog, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Heavy rain, mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Spotty showers, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Flurries, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow south of Buffalo, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Flurries, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

