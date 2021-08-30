Rain this morning followed by sunshine this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front moving through the area this morning will bring rain and thundershowers to the area this morning. Skies will clear out this afternoon and it will be less humid. Temperatures will be comfortable this evening with overnight lows in the 60s. It will be cooler and less humid on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. The remnants of Ida could bring some rain to the Southern Tier on Wednesday. Expect sunny and pleasant conditions Thursday through Sunday.

Right now our average temperature for August is 75.8 degrees. We're on track to be the warmest August on record.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers and thundershowers. Low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and less humid. Low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers south of Buffalo. Mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny. Near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Mid 70s.

