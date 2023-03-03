Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain will arrive in WNY later today.

Winter Weather Advisory 5pm today through 10am Saturday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties for several inches snow and sleet.

Winter Weather Advisory 3pm today through 10am Saturday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties for snow, sleet, rain, and freezing rain.

A quiet and chilly start to your day with temperatures in the upper 20s for Friday morning. Friday afternoon rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain will arrive in Western New York making for a slippery Friday afternoon commute. Expect a wintry mix south of Buffalo with more snow north. A wide range of snow totals with this next storm expected. 1-2" of snow for the Southern Tier, 2-4" for the Southtowns, and 4-8" of snow from Buffalo to Batavia northward. A shift in the low pressure system to the north would bring more rain across WNY and limit snow totals significantly for areas north of Buffalo. If the low tracks further south, this would bring significant snow to areas along the thruway, northward into Southern Ontario.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain arrives, near 40.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

