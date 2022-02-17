Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flood Watch for all of WNY now through 7pm Friday.

Winter Weather Advisory for all of WNY later today through 9am Friday.

A slow moving system will bring heavy rain to the area today. Temperatures will be in the 50s this morning with temperatures dropping to near 40 by 5pm this afternoon. Expect freezing rain and sleet early this evening before the wintry mix becomes all snow. A flash freeze will occur tonight creating icy conditions overnight. Snow will accumulate on top of the ice and we can expect 4-6" of snow north of Buffalo. 2-4" of snow for Buffalo, and 1-3" of snow across the Southern Tier.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Heavy rain, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers and breezy, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

