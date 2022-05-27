Rain showers off and on today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of low pressure will move through WNY today bringing steady showers to the area this morning. Sctd. showers expected this afternoon with highs near 70. Showers in the forecast tonight through early Saturday before we clear out Saturday afternoon. Sunny on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Highs are back in the 80s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday!

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, high 77.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

