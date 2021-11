Rain showers off and on for Thanksgiving Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Storm Watch for Chautauqua County from 1am Friday through 7am Saturday. Several inches of lake effect snow possible.

Cloudy skies with rain showers off and on for your Thanksgiving. A cold front will move across the area tonight with rain changing to snow. Strong winds, cold temperatures and snow likely on Friday. Saturday will be a chilly and quiet day with more snow on Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Cloudy skies with a few showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Breezy with snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow likely, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow arrives, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.