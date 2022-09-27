Rain showers off and on again today with some locally heavy downpours!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flood Watch in effect through 5am Wednesday for Erie and Chautauqua Counties.

Rain showers off and on again today with the heavier showers south of Buffalo. Rain will continue tonight through early Wednesday. The weather will improve with sunny skies returning on Thursday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

