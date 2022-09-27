Watch Now
Rain showers off and on again today with some locally heavy downpours!

Flood watch remains in effect for parts of Western New York
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 8:03 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 08:03:16-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flood Watch in effect through 5am Wednesday for Erie and Chautauqua Counties.

Rain showers off and on again today with the heavier showers south of Buffalo. Rain will continue tonight through early Wednesday. The weather will improve with sunny skies returning on Thursday.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

