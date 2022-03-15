Rain showers develop this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak cold front will be across the area today. Areas to the north of the front will be cooler and to the south of the front it will be milder. A few showers will develop this afternoon with temperatures in the 40s in Buffalo. Partly sunny and milder for Wednesday and Thursday. Rain showers return late of Friday as temperatures drop this weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Late rain, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

