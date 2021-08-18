Watch
Weather

Actions

Rain likely today with locally heavy downpours

Flash Flood Watch for parts of WNY
items.[0].videoTitle
Wednesday Weather
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 7:14 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 07:14:33-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flash Flood WATCH for Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties through Thursday morning.

Tropical moisture moving through WNY today with rain likely. Rain could be heavy at times today with flash flooding a possibility. 1 to 3" of rain possible especially across the Southern Tier. Rain showers and thundershowers will continue tonight through early Thursday. Skies clear out tomorrow afternoon and we stay warm and humid through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Rain arrives. Near 70.
AFTERNOON: Showers and thundershowers likely. Near 80.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers. Near 70.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Low 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy and muggy. Near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, warm and muggy. Mid 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Near 70
AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with isolated afternoon storms. Mid 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy and muggy. Near 70.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and humid. Mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018