Rain likely today with locally heavy downpours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flash Flood WATCH for Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties through Thursday morning.

Tropical moisture moving through WNY today with rain likely. Rain could be heavy at times today with flash flooding a possibility. 1 to 3" of rain possible especially across the Southern Tier. Rain showers and thundershowers will continue tonight through early Thursday. Skies clear out tomorrow afternoon and we stay warm and humid through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain arrives. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Showers and thundershowers likely. Near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and muggy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, warm and muggy. Mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Near 70

AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with isolated afternoon storms. Mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and muggy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and humid. Mid 80s.

