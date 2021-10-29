Rain likely this afternoon

Watch
Posted at 8:40 AM, Oct 29, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of low pressure heading toward the region will bring rain to the area. Rain will start across the Southern Tier this morning and push toward Buffalo early this afternoon. Expect rain tonight and showers will continue off and on through Saturday. Some patchy drizzle lingers early Sunday with mostly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon. The sun will set at 6:08 p.m. for the kids going out to get candy.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Rain arrives, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Rain likely, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Patchy drizzle, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. rain and snow, mid 40s.

