Rain is on the way to wash the snow away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures trend warmer for Friday into Saturday reaching the 40s with rain showers which has this year looking like a green Christmas for WNY. The second half of the weekend will cool off back into the 30s with mostly cloudy skies.
FRIDAY
MORNING: 30
AFTERNOON: 46
Cloudy with rain in the evening
SATURDAY
MORNING: 29
AFTERNOON: 47
Mild with rain
SUNDAY
MORNING: 33
AFTERNOON: 37
Seasonable with scattered am rain/snow turning to rain in spots
MONDAY
MORNING: 28
AFTERNOON: 38
Scattered am mix transitioning to rain
TUESDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 40
Mild with pm showers