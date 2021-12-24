Watch
Weather

Actions

Rain is on the way to wash the snow away

yesterday's snow turns into tonight's rain
items.[0].videoTitle
7 First Alert Forecast 5 am Update, Friday, December 24
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 5:41 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 05:58:05-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures trend warmer for Friday into Saturday reaching the 40s with rain showers which has this year looking like a green Christmas for WNY. The second half of the weekend will cool off back into the 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY
MORNING: 30
AFTERNOON: 46
Cloudy with rain in the evening

SATURDAY
MORNING: 29
AFTERNOON: 47
Mild with rain

SUNDAY
MORNING: 33
AFTERNOON: 37
Seasonable with scattered am rain/snow turning to rain in spots

MONDAY
MORNING: 28
AFTERNOON: 38
Scattered am mix transitioning to rain

TUESDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 40
Mild with pm showers

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018