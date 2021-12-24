Rain is on the way to wash the snow away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures trend warmer for Friday into Saturday reaching the 40s with rain showers which has this year looking like a green Christmas for WNY. The second half of the weekend will cool off back into the 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY

MORNING: 30

AFTERNOON: 46

Cloudy with rain in the evening

SATURDAY

MORNING: 29

AFTERNOON: 47

Mild with rain

SUNDAY

MORNING: 33

AFTERNOON: 37

Seasonable with scattered am rain/snow turning to rain in spots

MONDAY

MORNING: 28

AFTERNOON: 38

Scattered am mix transitioning to rain

TUESDAY

MORNING: 34

AFTERNOON: 40

Mild with pm showers

