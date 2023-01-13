Rain has changed to snow and temperatures will continue to drop today.

Winter Weather Advisory Now through 4am Saturday for Southern Erie, Chautauqua, Niagara, and Orleans Counties for 3 to 5" of snow.

Snow likely today with 1 to 3" of snow expected. Locally higher amounts for areas near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Snow will end tonight with temperatures in the teens. Clouds will give way to sunshine on Saturday with mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain to snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Cloudy and chilly, teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy skies, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 40.

