Rain, drizzle and fog for your Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy skies with light rain, drizzle, and fog across the area today. Showers will end tonight and skies will clear out on Wednesday. Expect a good deal of sunshine on Wednesday with dry conditions continuing on Thursday. Rain returns to WNY on Friday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain, drizzle and fog, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 50.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.