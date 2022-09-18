Rain chances pick up into early Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will increase tonight with a few spotty showers early and a better chance of showers & t-storms Monday morning and early afternoon. A cold front will cross WNY Monday afternoon. The air behind it will be drier and less humid going into Monday night.

SUNDAY EVENING:

Variably cloudy. Few showers early and a better chance of more frequent showers toward morning. Mild lows in the upper 60s. SW winds diminish to 5-15mph

Monday:

Scattered showers and t-storms through early afternoon, then slow clearing toward evening. High: low 70s. Winds: SW 8-18mph.

Monday Night:

Becoming partly cloudy. Mild and turning less humid. Lows: near 60.

Tuesday:

Sunny and pleasant. High: mid 70s.

Wednesday:

Scattered showers and t-storms. High: low 70s

Thursday:

Turning cooler for the first day of Fall Few showers. High: 60 Chilly night with lows in the mid 40s.

