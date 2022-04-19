Rain and snow with a cool breeze today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wind Advisory from 10am - 8pm today for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties. Winds will gust near 50mph this afternoon.

Breezy and chilly today with sctd. rain and snow showers. Some minor accumulations across the Southern Tier today. Sunny and pleasant on Wednesday with highs near 50. Warmer temperatures return for the end of the week and the weekend. Highs in the 70s on Sunday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Light snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with rain and snow, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

