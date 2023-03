Rain and snow showers return to start the week with temperatures near 40.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Overcast skies with rain and snow showers developing. Snow showers will linger through early this evening. Sunshine will return Tuesday afternoon with temperatures near 40 degrees. Strong winds and rain will return late on Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow arriving, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow showers, near 40.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and strong winds, mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 50s.