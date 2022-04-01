Rain and snow for your Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain and snow showers will continue off and on through early afternoon. Winds will increase with gusts over 30mph. Skies will clear tonight with lows in the 20s. Sunny and nice on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Rain and snow will return on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with snow showers, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

